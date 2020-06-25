Death Notices for Thursday, June 25, 2020

Katrin I. Spinetta
DARBY — Katrin I. Spinetta, 76, of Darby, died Wednesday, June 23, at the University of Utah Medical Center in Salt Lake City. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
Cynthia K. Davis
MISSOULA — Cynthia K. Davis, 62, of Missoula, died Sunday, June 21. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.
Michael Gerard McDonald
MISSOULA — Michael Gerard McDonald, 67, of Missoula, died at home on June 23. A full obituary will follow. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Lew Douglas Foster
MISSOULA — Lew Douglas Foster, 56, of Missoula, died at home on June 23. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
