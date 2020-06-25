Death Notices for Thursday, June 25, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Katrin I. Spinetta

DARBY — Katrin I. Spinetta, 76, of Darby, died Wednesday, June 23, at the University of Utah Medical Center in Salt Lake City. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Cynthia K. Davis

MISSOULA — Cynthia K. Davis, 62, of Missoula, died Sunday, June 21. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.

Michael Gerard McDonald

MISSOULA — Michael Gerard McDonald, 67, of Missoula, died at home on June 23. A full obituary will follow. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Lew Douglas Foster

MISSOULA — Lew Douglas Foster, 56, of Missoula, died at home on June 23. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.