Death Notices for Thursday, June 3, 2021
Sheila D. Richardson

MISSOULA – Sheila D. Richardson, 71, died on May 30, 2021 at St. Patrick Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

May Corcoran

MISSOULA - May Corcoran, 93, of Missoula died Saturday, May 29, 2021 at The Springs at Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Alice B. McGraw

MISSOULA - Alice B. McGraw, 92, died in the night, Monday, June 1, 2021, at her home with family by her side. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

