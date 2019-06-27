Thomas Bell Brigham
MISSOULA — Thomas Bell Brigham, 72, of Missoula, died Tuesday, June 25. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Condolences for the family may be left at cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com.
Yetta Farmilant
MISSOULA — Yetta Farmilant, 101, formerly of Plains and Missoula, died at Riverside Care Center on June 25. Arrangements are pending with Foster Funeral Home & Crematory of St. Ignatius.
Louise E. Stasso
ARLEE — Louise E. Stasso, 78, died at her home on June 26. Arrangements are pending with Foster Funeral Home & Crematory of St. Ignatius.