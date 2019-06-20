Lee E. Esbenshade
MISSOULA — Lee E. Esbenshade, 58, died in the night, Tuesday, June 18 at her home in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
Dalene M. Doney
ARLEE — Dalene M. Doney, 80, died at her home on June 19. Arrangements are pending with Foster Funeral Home & Crematory.
Thomas E. Pierce Jr
PABLO — Thomas E. Pierce Jr., 80, died at his home on June 19. Arrangements are pending with Foster Funeral Home & Crematory.
Gerald Meek
ST. IGNATIUS — Gerald Meek, 80, died at his home on June 18. Arrangements are pending with Foster Funeral Home & Crematory.
Fredrick “Jerry” Maiers
PABLO — Fredrick “Jerry” Maiers, 80, died June 13 in Washington. Arrangements are pending with Foster Funeral Home & Crematory.
Deshanna L. McClure
SPOKANE — Deshanna L. McClure, 36, died June 17 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane. Arrangements are pending with Foster Funeral Home & Crematory.