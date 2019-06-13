Bill Wayne Satterfield
STEVENSVILLE — Bill Wayne Satterfield, 70, of Stevensville, died Saturday, June 8 at St. Patrick Hospital. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of arrangements.
Bill Wayne Satterfield
Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.
STEVENSVILLE — Bill Wayne Satterfield, 70, of Stevensville, died Saturday, June 8 at St. Patrick Hospital. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of arrangements.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.