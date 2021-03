Death Notices for Thursday, March 11, 2021

Mary Stevenson

MISSOULA - Mary Stevenson, 90, of Missoula, died Monday night March 8, 2021, at Providence St. Patrick’s Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home of Missoula.

Robert E. Heyer

MISSOULA - Robert E. Heyer, 95, of Missoula died Monday night March 8, 2021, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home of Missoula.

Emery Daniel Weston

DEER LODGE - Emery Daniel Weston, 90, of Deer Lodge died Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at his son's home in Hamilton. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Roger C. Harberts

MISSOULA - Roger C. Harberts, 83, of Missoula died at St. Patrick Hospital on March 8, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.

Bernadette Louise Farmer

MISSOULA - Bernadette Louise Farmer, 80, of Missoula passed away at home on March 9, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.

Mary Helen Ladanye

ARLEE - Mary Helen Ladanye, 94, of Arlee, died Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.