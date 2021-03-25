Death Notices for Thursday, March 25, 2021

Eileen M. Childers

MISSOULA - Eileen M. Childers, 70, of Missoula died at St. Patrick Hospital on March 20, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Swain Wolfe

MISSOULA – Swain Wolfe, 82, died at his home on March 14, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.

Dean I. Simon

MISSOULA - Dean I. Simon, 88, of Missoula passed away at home on March 24, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.