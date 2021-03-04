Death Notices for Thursday, March 4, 2021

Steve R. Hinton

CORVALLIS - Steve R. Hinton, 77, of Corvallis died Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Betty Lee Hanel

MISSOULA – Betty Lee Hanel, 96, of Missoula died Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at The Auberge of Missoula Valley. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of arrangements.

William A. Beeler Jr.

REXFORD - William A. Beeler Jr., 80, of Rexford, Montana, died on Monday March 1, 2021, at Kalispell Regional Hospital. A funeral service will be held at Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula on March 8, 2021, at 1:30 pm.

Gerald R. “Jerry” Nichols Jr.,

MISSOULA – Gerald R. “Jerry” Nichols Jr., 68, of Missoula died Monday, March 1, 2021, at St. Patrick Hospital. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of arrangements.