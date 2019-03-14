Theda Ann Parizeau
RONAN — Theda Ann Parizeau, 65, died in Ronan, on March 12. Services are pending with Foster Funeral Home & Crematory of St. Ignatius.
Robert Linn “Bob” Barnes
MISSOULA — Robert Linn “Bob” Barnes, 96, of Missoula, died at Edgewood Vista on Tuesday morning, March 12. Arrangements and services are pending and will be announced. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.
Matthew Castonguay
SEELEY LAKE — Matthew Castonguay, 39, of Seeley Lake, died on Monday, March 11. Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home.
Marie A. Shipley
MISSOULA — Marie A. Shipley, 86, died on March 12 at Edgewood Vista Memory Care. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.