Death Notices for Thursday, March 19, 2020

Dale F. Janssen

MISSOULA — Dale F. Janssen, 68, died at his home on Monday, March 16. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Douglas D. Duncan

POLSON — Douglas D. Duncan, age 63, died on Tuesday, March 17 at his residence. Memorial services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.

Kaye L. Clements

MISSOULA — Kaye L. Clements, 75, of Missoula, died at St. Patrick Hospital on Tuesday, March 17. Cremation arrangements are under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.

Donald John “Don” Rakow

MISSOULA — Donald John “Don” Rakow, 72, of Missoula died Wednesday, March 18 at The Deer Lodge Care and Rehabilitation Center. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery is in care of arrangements.

Robin F. Twogood

DARBY — Robin F. Twogood, 82, died in the afternoon, Wednesday, March 18 at his home in Darby. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.