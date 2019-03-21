Dr. Harold Braun, MD
MISSOULA — Dr. Harold Braun, MD, 95, of Missoula, died at his residence at The Springs early Wednesday morning, March 20. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.
Shelley M.P. Hays
MISSOULA — Shelley M.P. Hays, 28, of Missoula died Thursday, March 14. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Joseph Martin Lyon
MISSOULA — Joseph Martin Lyon, 35, of Missoula (formerly of Bismarck, North Dakota), died Tuesday, March 19 at his residence. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of arrangements.