Death Notices for Thursday, March 5, 2020

Death Notices for Thursday, March 5, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}

Silas Dwayne Stricklind

MISSOULA — Silas Dwayne Stricklind, 71, of Missoula died at home on March 2. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News