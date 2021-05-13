Death Notices for Thursday, May 13, 2021

Donald Scott Boyer

STEVENSVILLE - Donald Scott Boyer, 69, of Stevensville passed away Saturday, May 8, at Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital. Service arrangements are pending and will be announced by Whitesitt Funeral Home.

Scott L. Charland

MISSOULA - Scott L. Charland, 60, of Missoula, passed away Friday May 7, 2021, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.

Arlin D. Sharbono

MISSOULA - Arlin D. Sharbono, 68, of Missoula died Tuesday May 11, 2021, at his residence. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of arrangements.

Devin K. Richey

MISSOULA - Devin K. Richey, 31 of Missoula, died May 7, 2021, in Great Falls.

Jerry Sammons

MISSOULA - Jerry Sammons, 75, of Missoula passed away May 11, 2021, at Community Medical Center. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home. Gardencityfh.com.