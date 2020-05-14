Death Notices for Thursday, May 14, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Sharon M. Engh

MISSOULA — Sharon M. Engh, 80, of Missoula, died Monday, May 11, at the Community Medical Center. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.

Jean K. Stromnes

HELENA — Jean K. Stromnes, age 73, of Helena, died on Saturday, May 9. A gathering in her honor will be held at a later date.

Robert E. McLoughlin

MISSOULA — Robert E. McLoughlin, 89, from Missoula died May 7, at Footsteps at The Springs in Missoula, after a long battle with dementia. Whitesitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Stevensville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com