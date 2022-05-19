 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices for Thursday, May 19, 2022

Dylan A. Saunders

Dylan A. Saunders, 31, of Missoula, passed away Monday, May 16, 2022 at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory in Missoula.

Howard “Howie” Grinde

Howard “Howie” Grinde, 81, of Missoula passed away Monday, May 16, 2022 at St. Patrick Hospital.  Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Carl E. Sirucek

ST. IGNATIUS — Carl E. Sirucek, age 88, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 16, 2022 in Kalispell. Funeral services for Carl will be private by the family. Arrangements are under the care of Shrider–Thompson Funeral Home.

