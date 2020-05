VICTOR — Donna Collier, 89, of Victor, formerly of Glendive, died Monday, May 18 in Victor. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

MISSOULA — Ruth Nuckolls, 82, of Missoula died at home on May 19. A full obituary will follow and services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.