Death Notices for Thursday, May 26, 2022

Norman L. Brovold

ALBERTON — Norman L. Brovold, 93, of Alberton, passed away Monday, May 23, 2022 at Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory in Missoula.

Wendall “Windy” Beye

Wendall “Windy” Beye, 79, of Missoula passed away Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home; a full obituary is available at gardencityfh.com.

Mary Joyce Foss

HAMILTON — Mary Joyce Foss, 87 of Hamilton passed away Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at her home in Hamilton. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel in Hamilton.

Alma Marie Sage

FLORENCE — Alma Marie Sage, 93, of Florence, passed away Sunday, May 22, 2022 at Beehive Homes in Hamilton. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.