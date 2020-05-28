Death Notices for Thursday, May 28, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Hannah Kay Hensen

MISSOULA — Hannah Kay Hensen, 33, of Missoula died at home on May 24. Services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Vernon Stirm

MISSOULA — Vernon Stirm, 81, of Missoula, died Tuesday evening at The Springs. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.

Marrion J. Clairmont

RONAN — Marrion J. Clairmont, age 70, died Tuesday, May 26 at her residence. Funeral services for Marrion are pending. Arrangements are under the care of Shrider-Thompson Funeral Home.