Carmen J. Maki
MISSOULA — Carmen J. Maki, 87, of Missoula, died at her home on Tuesday afternoon, May 14. Arrangements are pending. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.
Mercedes S. Rojas
CALIFORNIA — Mercedes S. Rojas, 75, of California, died at Country Home Estates on Sunday, May 12. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.
Glen D. Bush
HAMILTON — Glen D. Bush, 92, of Hamilton, died Wednesday, May 15 at the Discovery Care Centre. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
Will G. Peterson
MISSOULA — Will G. Peterson, 39, died at his home on May 11. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting the family. Services will be announced.
Magdalena "Maggie" Gustafson
HAWAII — Magdalena "Maggie" Gustafson, 78, died in the afternoon, Tuesday, May 14 at her home in Hamilton with family. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.