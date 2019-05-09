Mac McKinsey
BOZEMAN — Mac McKinsey, 98, of Bozeman, died Monday, May 6. A Celebration of Life for Mac will be noted in his obituary.
Eudora Mae Harms
VICTOR — Eudora Mae Harms, 91, died in the night, Tuesday, May 7 at the Marcus Daly Hospice in Hamilton. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
Michael Haley
SEELEY LAKE — Michael Haley, 48, of Seeley Lake, died at St. Patrick Hospital on May 6. A full obituary will follow. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
William “Bill” H. Tremper
MISSOULA — William “Bill” H. Tremper, 94, of Missoula, died May 7 at St. Patrick Hospital. A memorial mass is pending. A full obituary will follow. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.
Kathie F. Henderson
FRENCHTOWN — Kathie F. Henderson, 61, of Frenchtown, died early Wednesday morning, May 8 at St. Patrick Hospital. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Condolences for the family may be left at cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com.
Robert D. Liston
MISSOULA — Robert D. Liston, 64, died peacefully at his home on Tuesday, May 7. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home and will be announced.