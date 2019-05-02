Arlene Grace Freeman
HAMILTON — Arlene Grace Freeman, 89, of Hamilton, died Monday, April 29, at BeeHive Homes of Hamilton. Service details are being handled by Daly-Leach Memorial Chapel.
Irline Morse
MISSOULA — Irline Morse, 100, of Missoula, died Tuesday, April 30, at her son's home in Stevensville. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of arrangements.
Donald L. Duda
MISSOULA — Donald L. Duda, 85, of Missoula, died at home on Tuesday, April 30. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies. Condolences for the family may be left at cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com.
Michelle Andrews
MISSOULA — Michelle Andrews, 46, of Missoula, died April 7.
Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Ronnie L. Bourgeau
MISSOULA — Ronnie L. Bourgeau, 68, of Missoula, died Tuesday, April 30. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.