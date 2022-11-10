 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices for Thursday, November 10, 2022

Danette K. Nistler

POLSON – Danette K. Nistler, age 70, passed away on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022 at St. Joseph Medical Center in Polson. Memorial Services for Danette are pending. Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.

James Earl "Jim" Mann

DARBY – James Earl "Jim" Mann, 65, was found Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, down a steep rocky ravine in Upper Colson Creek in Idaho, after apparently being ejected from his vehicle as it tumbled down the ravine. He had been missing for 4 years. Brothers Mortuary & Crematory are honored to care for James and his family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Melanie Ann (Watkins) Erickson

Melanie Ann (Watkins) Erickson, 62, of Missoula, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.

