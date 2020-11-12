 Skip to main content
Death Notices for Thursday, November 12, 2020

Death Notices for Thursday, November 12, 2020

Diana Mae Harris

MISSOULA — Diana Mae Harris, 73, of Missoula died Tuesday Nov. 10 at St. Patrick Hospital. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of arrangements.

Eleanor L. Weare

MISSOULA — Eleanor L. Weare, 87, of Missoula died at Community Medical Center on Nov. 8. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.

Damien Nichols Miner

SEELEY LAKE — Damien Nichols Miner, 18, of Seeley Lake died Sunday, Nov. 8 as a result of an accident. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of arrangements.

