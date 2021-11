Death Notices for Thursday, November 18, 2021

James Richard Atkins

ST. IGNATIUS — James Richard Atkins, age 62, passed away on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at Logan Health in Kalispell, Montana. Memorial services for James are pending. Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.

Ivalo Stern

MISSOULA — Ivalo Stern, 81, of Missoula passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at Riverside Health & Rehabilitation. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Ann Copenhaver

Ann Copenhaver, 80, of Seeley Lake passed away Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021 at St. Patrick Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.