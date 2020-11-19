Death Notices for Thursday, November 19, 2020

Debbie L. Jones

POLSON - Debbie L. Jones, age 59, died Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020 at St. Luke Community Hospital in Ronan. Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.

Marie G. Jensen-Rustad

RONAN - Marie G. Jensen-Rustad, age 96, died Monday, Nov. 16, 2020 at St. Luke Extended Care in Ronan. Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.

Shirley Ann Tiernan

MISSOULA - Shirley Ann Tiernan, 84, of Missoula, died Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 at The Village Senior Residence in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.

Dale A. Hendricksen

MISSOULA - Dale A. Hendricksen, 87, of Missoula died at home on Nov. 17, 2020. A full obituary will follow. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.

Carolyn Eva Stauduhar

MISSOULA – Carolyn Eva Stauduhar, 99, of Missoula died Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 at Riverside Health and Rehabilitation. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery is in care of arrangements.