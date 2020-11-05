 Skip to main content
Death Notices for Thursday, November 5, 2020

Barrett Alan Kubas

MISSOULA — Barrett Alan Kubas, 63, of Missoula died Monday, Nov. 2, due to an accident. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of arrangements.

Prudence H. "Prue" Smith

MISSOULA — Prudence H. "Prue" Smith, 98, died in the evening, Tuesday, Nov. 3, at The Village Health Care Center in Missoula with her daughter, Prue Anne by her side. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and Condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Emil F. Eigenmann Sr.

MISSOULA — Emil F. Eigenmann Sr., 92, of Missoula died at home on Nov. 4. A full obituary will follow and services will be announced. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.

