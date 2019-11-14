{{featured_button_text}}

Raymond N. Whiteshield

MISSOULA — Raymond N. Whiteshield, 62, of Missoula, died at the Community Medical Center on Tuesday, November 12. Arrangements and a complete obituary will follow. Condolences for the family may be left at cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com

Evelyn “Joyce” Kemmer

MISSOULA — Evelyn “Joyce” Kemmer, 81, died at her home on Tuesday, Nov. 12. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home and will be announced.

Linda E. Darlington

RONAN — Linda E. Darlington, age 68, died on Tuesday, Nov. 12 at St. Luke Extended Care in Ronan. There are no services planned at this time for Linda. Arrangements are under the direction of Shrider – Thompson Funeral Home.

