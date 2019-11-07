{{featured_button_text}}

Phillip Don Benjamin

MISSOULA — Phillip Don Benjamin, 42, of Missoula died Sunday, Nov. 3 at his residence. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of arrangements.

Patrick S. Schatz

MISSOULA — Patrick S. Schatz, 35, of Missoula died on Nov. 3 at St. Patrick Hospital. A full obituary will follow. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Ronda Lynn Porter Geiger

MISSOULA — Ronda Lynn Porter Geiger, 50, of Misssoula died Tuesday, Nov. 5 at St. Patrick Hospital. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of arrangements.

Leon M. Copenhaver

MISSOULA — Leon M. Copenhaver, 89, of Missoula, died at his home early Wednesday morning, Nov. 6. Arrangements and a complete obituary will follow. Condolences for the family may be left at cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com.

Weldon John Sparks Jr.

MISSOULA — Weldon John Sparks Jr., 77, of Missoula, died at St. Patrick Hospital on Nov. 5. A full obituary will follow. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Home.

