Phillip Don Benjamin
MISSOULA — Phillip Don Benjamin, 42, of Missoula died Sunday, Nov. 3 at his residence. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of arrangements.
Patrick S. Schatz
MISSOULA — Patrick S. Schatz, 35, of Missoula died on Nov. 3 at St. Patrick Hospital. A full obituary will follow. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Ronda Lynn Porter Geiger
MISSOULA — Ronda Lynn Porter Geiger, 50, of Misssoula died Tuesday, Nov. 5 at St. Patrick Hospital. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of arrangements.
Leon M. Copenhaver
MISSOULA — Leon M. Copenhaver, 89, of Missoula, died at his home early Wednesday morning, Nov. 6. Arrangements and a complete obituary will follow. Condolences for the family may be left at cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com.
Weldon John Sparks Jr.
MISSOULA — Weldon John Sparks Jr., 77, of Missoula, died at St. Patrick Hospital on Nov. 5. A full obituary will follow. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Home.