Death Notices for Thursday, October 1, 2020

Sharon Rose (LeFevre) Christensen

PHILIPSBURG — Sharon Rose (LeFevre) Christensen of Philipsburg died Sept. 27 at age 75. Longfellow Finnegan Riddle is handling the funeral.

Louise M. Parker

HAMILTON — Louise M. Parker, 81 of Hamilton died Tuesday, Sept. 29, at the Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital in Hamilton. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel in Hamilton.

Bruce Lloyd Gentry

MISSOULA — Bruce Lloyd Gentry, 58, died in Missoula on July 31. Cremation & Burial Society of the Rockies was in charge of the arrangements.