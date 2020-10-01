 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Death Notices for Thursday, October 1, 2020

Death Notices for Thursday, October 1, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}

Sharon Rose (LeFevre) Christensen

PHILIPSBURG — Sharon Rose (LeFevre) Christensen of Philipsburg died Sept. 27 at age 75. Longfellow Finnegan Riddle is handling the funeral.

Louise M. Parker

HAMILTON — Louise M. Parker, 81 of Hamilton died Tuesday, Sept. 29, at the Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital in Hamilton. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel in Hamilton.

Bruce Lloyd Gentry

MISSOULA — Bruce Lloyd Gentry, 58, died in Missoula on July 31. Cremation & Burial Society of the Rockies was in charge of the arrangements.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News