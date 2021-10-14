Death Notices for Thursday, October 14, 2021

Helge Birk

Helge Birk, 86, of Missoula passed away Monday, October 11, 2021 at St. Patrick Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Berdell L. Hadlock

HAMILTON - Berdell L. Hadlock, 88, of Hamilton passed away Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Constance R. “Conny” Earl

Missoula – Constance R. “Conny” Earl, 87, of Missoula died Monday October 11, 2021 at St. Patrick Hospital. Just Cremation Montana is in care of cremation.