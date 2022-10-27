Death Notices for Thursday, October 27, 2022

Mack D. Smith

Mack D. Smith, 89, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana.

RaeAnn Valdez

HAMILTON – RaeAnn Valdez, 69, of Hamilton passed away Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 at her home. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

William A. Lutz

STEVENSVILLE – William A. Lutz, 55, of Stevensville passed away Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 at his home. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

George Clark Roth Jr., M.D.

George Clark Roth Jr., M.D., 78, of Missoula Montana, passed away on Oct. 24, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

William J. Lustgraaf

William J. Lustgraaf, 82, of Missoula passed away Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022 at St. Patrick's Hospital from natural causes. Cremation has taken place.