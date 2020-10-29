Death Notices for Thursday, October 29, 2020

Gary J. Danuser

MISSOULA — Gary J. Danuser, 76, of Missoula died Tuesday, Oct. 27, at the Village Health and Rehabilitation. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Susan L. Major

CORVALLIS — Susan L. Major, 62, of Corvallis died Wednesday, Oct. 28, at Marcus Daly Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Mervin H. Dahl

ST. IGNATIUS — Mervin H. Dahl, age 78, died Tuesday, Oct. 27, at his home in St. Ignatius. Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.

Robert E. Brandt

CLINTON — Robert E. Brandt, 65, of Clinton died Oct. 24, at his home. Cremation is planned. An obituary may be read and condolences shared with the family by visiting gardencityfh.com.

Dennis George Zachariasen

MISSOULA — Dennis George Zachariasen, 68, of Missoula died Saturday Oct. 24, at his residence. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of arrangements.