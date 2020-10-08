Death Notices for Thursday, October 8, 2020

Roland E. “Ron” Frey

MISSOULA — Roland E. “Ron” Frey, 91, of Missoula, died at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5, at Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula due to complications of COVID-19. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.

Elizabeth J. Kehmeier

HAMILTON — Elizabeth J. Kehmeier, 92, of Hamilton died Tuesday, Oct. 6, at The Remington in Hamilton. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Gary Lee Kendall Jr.

MISSOULA — Gary Lee Kendall Jr., 58, of Missoula died on Oct. 3. For the full obituary, please refer to cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.