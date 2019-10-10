Fairy Marie Edwards
MISSOULA — Fairy Marie Edwards, 89, of Missoula, died peacefully at home on Oct. 8. Memorial Services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Louis “L.J.” Quequesah
ST. IGNATIUS — Louis “L.J.” Quequesah, 56, died at his home in Spokane on Oct. 8. Arrangements are pending with Foster Funeral Home in St. Ignatius.
William Daugherty
POLSON — William Daugherty, 62, of Polson, died at St. Patrick Hospital on Oct. 8. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Mary Jeffords
LOLO — Mary Jeffords, 86, of Lolo, died at home on Oct. 8. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.