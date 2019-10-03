Leola Sundberg Hollinder
MISSOULA — Leola Sundberg Hollinder, 86, of Missoula, died Oct. 1 at Riverside Health and Rehab. A funeral service is pending and a full obituary will follow. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.
Margaret Sheldon Mallino
MISSOULA — Margaret Sheldon Mallino, 76, of Missoula, died peacefully at home on Oct. 1. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
