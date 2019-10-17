{{featured_button_text}}

Lawrence D. "Larry" Bruesch

MISSOULA — Lawrence D. "Larry" Bruesch, 94, of Missoula died Tues. Oct. 15 at the St. Patrick Hospital. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of arrangements.

Allen F. Bertapelle

MISSOULA — Allen F. Bertapelle, 80, of Missoula, died Oct. 15 at his home.  Cremation is planned. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.

Sanitigo M. “Jim” Rodriguez

CORVALLIS — Sanitigo M. “Jim” Rodriguez, age 74, of Corvallis, died Wednesday, Oct. 16 at Valley View Estates. Arrangements are under the care of Daly-Leach Chapel.

Darla M. Lewis

MISSOULA — Darla M. Lewis, 76, died in the morning, Wednesday, Oct. 16 at the Riverside Health Care Center in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.