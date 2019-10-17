Lawrence D. "Larry" Bruesch
MISSOULA — Lawrence D. "Larry" Bruesch, 94, of Missoula died Tues. Oct. 15 at the St. Patrick Hospital. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of arrangements.
Allen F. Bertapelle
MISSOULA — Allen F. Bertapelle, 80, of Missoula, died Oct. 15 at his home. Cremation is planned. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.
Sanitigo M. “Jim” Rodriguez
CORVALLIS — Sanitigo M. “Jim” Rodriguez, age 74, of Corvallis, died Wednesday, Oct. 16 at Valley View Estates. Arrangements are under the care of Daly-Leach Chapel.
Darla M. Lewis
MISSOULA — Darla M. Lewis, 76, died in the morning, Wednesday, Oct. 16 at the Riverside Health Care Center in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.