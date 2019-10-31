{{featured_button_text}}

Jimmy L. Darr

HAMILTON — Jimmy L. Darr, 80, of Hamilton, died Thursday, Oct. 24 at the Marcus Daly Hospice Center. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Donald Richard Tudhope

POLSON — Donald Richard Tudhope, age 83, died Sunday, Oct. 27 at his home. Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.

Joseph F. Knapp, Sr.

MISSOULA — Joseph F. Knapp, Sr., 95, of Missoula, died at his residence on Tuesday, Oct. 29. Arrangements and a complete obituary will be announced. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.

Ted R. Murphy

OVANDO — Ted R. Murphy, 66, of Ovando, died Oct. 1, at home on his ranch. Cremation has taken place. To view service information, a full obituary and leave condolences for the family please visit gardencityfh.com.

