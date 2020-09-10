Death Notices for Thursday, September 10, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Harold C. Wagner

MISSOULA — Harold C. Wagner, 97, passed away on September 9 at Beehive Homes Assisted Living. Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home.

Susan Myllymaki Young

MISSOULA — Susan Myllymaki Young, 67, of Missoula passed away at St. Patrick Hospital on September 8. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.

Donald Phillips

ST IGNATIUS — Donald Phillips 77, passed away at St Luke's community hospital on September 9. Arrangements are pending with Foster Funeral Home.

Susan Shinn

MISSOULA — Susan Shinn, 71, of Missoula, passed away Wednesday, September 9, at Advanced Care Hospital of Montana in Billings. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.

Donald E. Yager

HAMILTON — Donald E. Yager, 68, passed away on Saturday, September 6, at his home in Hamilton. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.