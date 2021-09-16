Death Notices for Thursday, September 16, 2021

John W. Schuler Jr.
Victor — John W. Schuler Jr., 76, passed away early in the morning, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at his home. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
Susan Orr
Susan Orr, 65, of Missoula passed away, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021 at home. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Marsha Stende
Marsha Stende, 71, of Missoula passed away Monday, September 13, 2021 at Community Medical Center. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.