Death Notices for Thursday, September 2, 2021

Eda Marie Cox (Edie or Pud)

STEVENSVILLE - Eda Marie Cox (Edie or Pud), 82, died at her and her daughter's home surrounded by her family on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. Full obituary can be found at whitesittfuneralhome.com.

Joseph John Maraccini

LOLO - Joseph John Maraccini, age 80, of Lolo, died on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. All arrangements are private under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Lou Ann Buck

MISSOULA – Lou Ann Buck, 91, of Missoula died Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 at The Village Senior Residence. Just Cremation Montana is in care of arrangements.

Florence F. Buzzas

HELENA - Florence F. Buzzas, of Helena died on Sept. 1, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Dorothy June Salmonson

MISSOULA – Dorothy June Salmonson, 90, of Missoula, formerly of St. Ignatius, died Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 at The Riverside Health and Rehabilitation Center. Just Cremation Montana is in care of arrangements.