Death Notices for Thursday, September 24, 2020

Wayne Cahoon

SEELEY LAKE — Wayne Cahoon, 59, of Seeley Lake, died on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

