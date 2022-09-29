Death Notices for Thursday, September 29, 2022

Brian N. Minasian

HAMILTON - Brian N. Minasian, age 69 of Hamilton, passed away Monday, September 26, 2022 at Bitterroot Health-Daly Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Daly-Leach Chapel.

Patrick Lee Tacke

Patrick Lee Tacke, 69, of Missoula Montana, passed away on Saturday, September 24th, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Marilina “Maril” BeVan

Marilina “Maril” BeVan, 50, of Missoula, Montana, passed away on Tuesday, September 27,2022 at Providence St. Patrick Hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of Just Cremation Montana.

William “Billy “Miller

William “Billy “Miller, 69, of Missoula passed away Monday, September 26, 2022 at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.