Death Notices for Thursday, September 29, 2022

Brian N. Minasian
HAMILTON - Brian N. Minasian, age 69 of Hamilton, passed away Monday, September 26, 2022 at Bitterroot Health-Daly Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Daly-Leach Chapel.
Patrick Lee Tacke
Patrick Lee Tacke, 69, of Missoula Montana, passed away on Saturday, September 24th, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Marilina “Maril” BeVan
Marilina “Maril” BeVan, 50, of Missoula, Montana, passed away on Tuesday, September 27,2022 at Providence St. Patrick Hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of Just Cremation Montana.
William “Billy “Miller
William “Billy “Miller, 69, of Missoula passed away Monday, September 26, 2022 at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.