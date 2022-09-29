 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Death Notices for Thursday, September 29, 2022

  • 0

Brian N. Minasian

HAMILTON - Brian N. Minasian, age 69 of Hamilton, passed away Monday, September 26, 2022 at Bitterroot Health-Daly Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Daly-Leach Chapel.

Patrick Lee Tacke

Patrick Lee Tacke, 69, of Missoula Montana, passed away on Saturday, September 24th, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Marilina “Maril” BeVan

Marilina “Maril” BeVan, 50, of Missoula, Montana, passed away on Tuesday, September 27,2022 at Providence St. Patrick Hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of Just Cremation Montana.

William “Billy “Miller

William “Billy “Miller, 69, of Missoula passed away Monday, September 26, 2022 at his home.  Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Pneumonia-killing microbots cure disease in new study

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News