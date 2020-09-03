Death Notices for Thursday, September 3, 2020

Martha Jones
MISSOULA — Martha Jones, 100, of Missoula, died Aug. 28, at Community Medical Center in Missoula. Cremation is planned no services will be held at this time. An obituary will follow. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.
Joseph Michael 'Pops' Tuminaro
HAMILTON — Joseph Michael "Pops" Tuminaro, age 82, died Monday, Aug. 31. Arrangements are under the care of Daly-Leach Chapel.
Leo Walking-Eagle
MISSOULA — Leo Walking-Eagle, 52, of Missoula, died at 12:45 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 30, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.
Glenn Blair
MISSOULA — Glenn Blair, 85, of Missoula, died Tuesday, Sept. 1, at his residence. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.
George Leonard 'Lenny' Stevens
MISSOULA — George Leonard “Lenny” Stevens, 88, of Missoula, died Wednesday, Sept. 2, at his residence. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of arrangements.
