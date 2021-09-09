Death Notices for Thursday, September 9, 2021

Wayne Warren Eyre
MISSOULA – Wayne Warren Eyre, 83, of Missoula died Monday, Sept. 6, 2021 at his residence. Just Cremation Montana is in care of arrangements.
Roderick Pahl
MISSOULA - Roderick Pahl, 81, of Missoula died Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 at Community Medical Center. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Herbert W. Richardson Sr.
BONNER - Herbert W. Richardson Sr., 85, of Bonner died on Sept. 8, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Garry "Bear" Salois
RONAN - Garry "Bear" Salois, 71, died at his home on Monday. A memorial meal will be held at a later date.
Viann Otterson
ARLEE - Viann Otterson, 58, died at her home near Arlee on the 7th of Sept. Arrangements are pending with Foster Funeral Home & Crematory.
Glenda Darlene Kinney
MISSOULA – Glenda Darlene Kinney, 75, of Missoula died Friday Sept. 3, 2021 at her residence. Just Cremation Montana is in care of arrangements.