Death Notices for Thursday, September 9, 2021

Wayne Warren Eyre

MISSOULA – Wayne Warren Eyre, 83, of Missoula died Monday, Sept. 6, 2021 at his residence. Just Cremation Montana is in care of arrangements.

Roderick Pahl

MISSOULA - Roderick Pahl, 81, of Missoula died Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 at Community Medical Center. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Herbert W. Richardson Sr.

BONNER - Herbert W. Richardson Sr., 85, of Bonner died on Sept. 8, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Garry "Bear" Salois

RONAN - Garry "Bear" Salois, 71, died at his home on Monday. A memorial meal will be held at a later date.

Viann Otterson

ARLEE - Viann Otterson, 58, died at her home near Arlee on the 7th of Sept. Arrangements are pending with Foster Funeral Home & Crematory.

Glenda Darlene Kinney

MISSOULA – Glenda Darlene Kinney, 75, of Missoula died Friday Sept. 3, 2021 at her residence. Just Cremation Montana is in care of arrangements.