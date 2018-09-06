Susan Prichard
MISSOULA — Susan Prichard, 70, of Missoula, died on Tuesday, Sept. 4, at Community Medical Center. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Frederick "Rick" Bauman
LOLO — Frederick "Rick" Bauman, 62, of Lolo, died Sept. 4, at Community Medical Center. Cremation is planned. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.
Betty Louise Jackson
MISSOULA — Betty Louise Jackson, 95, of Missoula, died peacefully at Village Health Care on Sept. 2. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.