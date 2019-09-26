Nancy J. Schance
DARBY — Nancy J. Schance, 85, died in the morning, Wednesday, Sept. 25 at her family home in Darby. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
Chauncey W. "Shaun" Baker
MISSOULA — Chauncey W. "Shaun" Baker, 56, of Missoula, died Wednesday, Sept. 25 at his residence. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of arrangements.
