{{featured_button_text}}

Nancy J. Schance

DARBY — Nancy J. Schance, 85, died in the morning, Wednesday, Sept. 25 at her family home in Darby. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Chauncey W. "Shaun" Baker

MISSOULA — Chauncey W. "Shaun" Baker, 56, of Missoula, died Wednesday, Sept. 25 at his residence. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of September Death Notices for Thursday, 2019 as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Events