Death Notices for Tuesday, April 13, 2021

Roy Kellmer

SUPERIOR - Roy Kellmer, 77, died in the afternoon, Saturday, April 10th, 2021, at his home. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com

Mark A. Skrivseth

DARBY - Mark A. Skrivseth, 65, died early in the morning Saturday, April 10, 2021, at his home. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com

David L. "Dave" Syverson