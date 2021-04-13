Death Notices for Tuesday, April 13, 2021

Roy Kellmer
SUPERIOR - Roy Kellmer, 77, died in the afternoon, Saturday, April 10th, 2021, at his home. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com
Mark A. Skrivseth
DARBY - Mark A. Skrivseth, 65, died early in the morning Saturday, April 10, 2021, at his home. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com
David L. "Dave" Syverson
MISSOULA - David L. "Dave" Syverson, 70, died in the morning, Friday, April 9, 2021, at the Community Medical Center in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com
Bud A. Nielson
DARBY - Bud A. Nielson, 77, of Darby died Saturday, April 10, 2021 at his home of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
Gary Alan Bailey
SUPERIOR - Gary Alan Bailey, 59, of Superior, died in the early morning of Monday, April 12, 2021 at his home. Memorial services will be announced in the coming days. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Michael J. Kincaid
MISSOULA - Michael J. Kincaid, 66, of Missoula died Saturday, April 10, 2021 at home. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.