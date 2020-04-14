Death Notices for Tuesday, April 14, 2020

Verna Krantz

ST. IGNATIUS — Verna Krantz, 99, died at her home on Easter. Graveside service will be held Tuesday (today). Formal services will be held at a later time.

Mark Laslovich

ANACONDA — Mark Laslovich, 64, of Anaconda, died Sunday, April 12, at St. Patrick’s Hospital in Missoula. Services are pending.

Jay W. Curtis

HAMILTON — Jay W. Curtis, 91, died in the afternoon, Sunday, April 12, at his home in Hamilton. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Valdi 'Kay' Tipton

CORVALLIS — Valdi "Kay" Tipton, 82, of Corvallis, died Sunday, April 12, at the Aaron Care Home. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Vincent S. Werner