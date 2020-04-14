Death Notices for Tuesday, April 14, 2020

Rachael N. Graves
HAMILTON — Rachael N. Graves, 101, died due to advanced age, in the afternoon, Friday, April 10, at the Discovery Care Centre in Hamilton. A private family graveside service will take place at Riverview Cemetery in Hamilton. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
Darrell Lee Brown, Sr.
MISSOULA — Darrell Lee Brown, Sr., 91, of Missoula, died April 9, at his home. Cremation is planned. Garden City Funeral home is assisting with these arrangements.
Laura L. 'Laurie' Bordner
MISSOULA — Laura L. "Laurie" Bordner, 56, died in the night, Saturday, April 11, at the Hillside Manor in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
Verna Krantz
ST. IGNATIUS — Verna Krantz, 99, died at her home on Easter. Graveside service will be held Tuesday (today). Formal services will be held at a later time.
Mark Laslovich
ANACONDA — Mark Laslovich, 64, of Anaconda, died Sunday, April 12, at St. Patrick’s Hospital in Missoula. Services are pending.
Jay W. Curtis
HAMILTON — Jay W. Curtis, 91, died in the afternoon, Sunday, April 12, at his home in Hamilton. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
Valdi 'Kay' Tipton
CORVALLIS — Valdi "Kay" Tipton, 82, of Corvallis, died Sunday, April 12, at the Aaron Care Home. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
Vincent S. Werner
MISSOULA — Vincent S. Werner, 97, of Missoula, died at 6:19 a.m. Saturday, April 11, at his home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.
Wilda J. Gregory
MISSOULA — Wilda J. Gregory, 67, of Missoula, died Friday, April 10, at her home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.
Robert 'Bob' F. Kelly
MISSOULA — Robert “Bob” F. Kelly, 83, of Missoula died at home on April 12. A full obituary will follow and a memorial mass will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Gary D. Miller
LOLO — Gary D. Miller, 71, of Lolo, died April 4, at Hillside Manor. Cremation is planned. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.