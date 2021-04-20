Death Notices for Tuesday, April 20, 2021

John Laroque

MISSOULA - John Laroque, age 46, of Missoula, died on April 12,2021. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Elmer O. Stanley

MISSOULA - Elmer O. Stanley, 79, died early in the morning, Monday, April 19, 2021, at the St. Patrick Hospital. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.brothersmortuary.com

Bruce Allen Brown, Sr.

HAMILTON - Bruce Allen Brown, Sr., 68, of Hamilton died Friday, April 16, 2021 surrounded by family. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Shirley Ruth Marie Hawkins

MISSOULA – Shirley Ruth Marie Hawkins, 86, of Missoula died Saturday, April 17, 2021 at The Village Health and Rehabilitation Center. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery is in care of arrangements.

Ronald D. Kelley

MISSOULA - Ronald D. Kelley, 62, of Missoula died at home on April 9, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.