Death Notices for Tuesday, April 21, 2020

Leah Rae Daniels

MISSOULA — Leah Rae Daniels, 78, of Missoula, died on Friday, April 17. A full obituary will follow. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral home.

Ilene Leishmann

POLSON — Ilene Leishmann, age 87, died on Sunday, April 19, at her residence in Polson. Funeral services for Ilene are pending. Arrangements are under the direction of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.

Arthur Wayne McNair

DAYTON — Arthur Wayne McNair, age 64, died on Saturday, April 18, at his residence. Memorial services for Arthur will be private by the family. Arrangements are under the direction of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.

Thomas William “Tom” Mensing

MISSOULA — Thomas William “Tom” Mensing, 83, of Missoula, died Saturday, April 18, at his residence. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of arrangements. Full obituary to follow.

John Arthur Welker

RONAN — John Arthur Welker, age 59, died on Monday, April 20, at his residence. Memorial services for John will be private by the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Shrider — Thompson Funeral Home.

Glen Stensrud

TURAH — Glen Stensrud, 69, of Turah, died at home on April 18. A full obituary will follow. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Robert Magstadt

MISSOULA — Robert Magstadt, 83, of Missoula, died at Mineral Community Hospital on April 20. A full obituary will follow. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Jean E. Greener

MISSOULA — Jean E. Greener, 93, died in the afternoon, Sunday, April 19, at her home in Missoula surrounded by loved ones. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

